Robert Allen “Bob” Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, passed away early Sunday morning, August 1, 2021 at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

Robert was born in Library on May 20, 1935. He was the son of the late Joseph and Alice Hildebrand Roithner.

He had been employed for more than 35 years and retired as the head receiver at Kaufman’s in Pittsburgh. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Emlenton. Bob was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed golfing, camping, hunting, fishing, and taking walks.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine F. Shoop Roithner, whom he married in Coraopolis on September 14, 1962. Also surviving are three daughters, Sue E. Johnson and her husband, Gary, of Chicora, Lisa A. Fonner and her husband, John, of Emlenton, and Diane L. Flick and her husband, Brian, of Mercer; six grandchildren, Laurel and her husband, Tyler, Angell and her husband, Josh, Ashlee, Abigail, Hunter, and Deven; two great grandchildren, Annie and Sequoia; three brothers and their families, James, Earl, and Daniel Roithner, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Donald Roithner and a sister, Dorothy.

Friends will be received at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 3727 Oneida Valley Rd., Emlenton from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 pm. Wednesday. A funeral service will follow from the church at 1:15 p.m. with the Rev. Jacob Langdon, church pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

