Strattanville Man Killed in Millcreek Township Crash

MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Strattanville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Millcreek Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, on Millcreek Drive, just west of Owl Lane, in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Police say 53-year-old Thomas J. Bewley, of Strattanville, was operating a 2008 Dodge Dakota traveling west on Millcreek Drive when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and went off the north side of the roadway.

The truck then struck an embankment, went partway up the embankment, rotated 180 degrees, and came to a final rest on its passenger side facing east.

Bewley was not using a seat belt and had to be manually extricated from the vehicle.

He suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Millcreek Township Fire Department and Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

