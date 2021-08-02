William A. Henshaw, 65, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Born February 11, 1956 in Franklin, Bill was the son of the late William R. and Catherine (Swartzfager) Henshaw.

Throughout his life, Bill worked as a delivery person for various companies, including Anderson’s Greenhouse.

Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, the Lions Club, and the Rocky Grove Fireman Bowling League. He was a very goodhearted person and enjoyed dressing up as Santa Claus for his neighbors, family and friends.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening and hand-feeding squirrels; he also had a pet parakeet, which he was very fond of. Bill also enjoyed interacting with his friends at the YMCA and was known to be a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins sports teams.

Bill will forever be remembered by his sister-in-law, Mary Beth Henshaw, of Franklin; his aunts, Joretta Widmyer of Tionesta and Janet Walker of Melbourne, FL; his nephews, Timothy Henshaw and his wife, Julie, and Nathan Henshaw and his wife, Stephanie, all of North Carolina; and his great-nieces and nephews, Helena, Perry, Halle and Harrison Henshaw.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Marie Henshaw; his brother, Charles Henshaw; and several aunts and uncles.

Family and friends of Bill will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Monday, August 2 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. noon following visitation with Rev. Sam Wagner, Associate Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to Lupher Chapel Cemetery Association, PO Box 34, Utica PA 16362 and/or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca PA 16346.

To send online condolences, cards, flowers, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

