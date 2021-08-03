 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.