A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

