Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Southern Okra

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon all-purpose flour



1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper2 cups sliced fresh okraBoiling water1 medium onion, chopped1 medium green pepper, chopped2 tablespoons canola oil3 medium tomatoes, peeled and choppedCooked rice, optional

Directions

-In a small shallow bowl, combine the sugar, flour, salt, and pepper; set aside.

-In a small saucepan, cover and cook okra in boiling water for 10 minutes or until tender. Drain and set aside.

-In a large skillet, saute onion and green pepper in oil until tender. Stir in the tomatoes and reserved sugar mixture; cook for 5 minutes. Add okra. Heat through, stirring as little as possible. Serve with rice if desired.

