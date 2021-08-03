 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Southern Okra

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Be creative with your side dish for tonight’s dinner!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 cups sliced fresh okra
Boiling water
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
2 tablespoons canola oil
3 medium tomatoes, peeled and chopped
Cooked rice, optional

Directions

-In a small shallow bowl, combine the sugar, flour, salt, and pepper; set aside.

-In a small saucepan, cover and cook okra in boiling water for 10 minutes or until tender. Drain and set aside.

-In a large skillet, saute onion and green pepper in oil until tender. Stir in the tomatoes and reserved sugar mixture; cook for 5 minutes. Add okra. Heat through, stirring as little as possible. Serve with rice if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


