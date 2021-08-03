 

Clarion River Clean-Up Set for September 11

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

clarion-river-1CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Conservation District and Iron Furnace Chapter of Trout Unlimited are planning a river clean-up on the Clarion River sponsored by a grant awarded by PA American Water.

The clean-up will cover the section of the National Wild and Scenic Clarion River between the Gravel Lick and Mill Creek boat launches on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Interested volunteers may register from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Mill Creek Boat Launch, Strattanville, PA 16258. Transportation will be provided to the Gravel Lick site.

Volunteers of all ages are needed; minors must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. Volunteers may use their own kayaks or canoes and should bring their own personal flotation devices.

Appropriate shoes are recommended to wear in the river for the individual’s safety. Mesh bags for trash removal will be provided.

A reception will be hosted at the Mill Creek site for the volunteers after the clean-up.

For more information about the event please visit the Clarion Conservation District’s Facebook page, or contact Tricia Mazik at [email protected] or call 814-227-5530.


