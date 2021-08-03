Community Pulling Together for Local Man Injured in Fall from Ladder

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The community is pulling together to support the family of a man who was injured in a fall from a ladder at his home on Friday.

On Friday, July 30, local resident Chuck Lineman fell from a ladder while working in his garage.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Lineman was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital and admitted to the trauma unit. He is in critical but stable condition with a head injury, a collapsed lung, and multiple fractures.

Lineman is expected to have a long recovery with multiple surgeries.

In an effort to support his family, two fundraisers have been organized.

The first is a spaghetti dinner fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, August 14, at the Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club.

The dinner will begin at 4:00 p.m and run until 7:00 p.m.

The dinner has both dine-in and take-out options and includes a side salad and roll. The cost is $7.00.

Those interested in attending can contact organizers through the Facebook event page or by calling or texting 814-229-9789 to purchase a ticket.

There is also a GoFundMe fundraiser, available here, organized for those who wish to make a donation directly to the family.

