COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the area.

According to information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the number of cases from July 25 through July 31 in Clarion County is up 62.5 percent.

While the number of people tested has decreased by just over 32 percent, the percent positivity rate has increased by 2.71 percent.

With an estimated population of 38,438, CDC statistics show that just 35.5 percent of Clarion County’s population, approximately 13,647 people, are fully vaccinated, with another 4 percent, approximately 1,523 people, with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Clarion County was also recently moved from the “moderate” transmission zone to the “substantial” one.

In the surrounding area, Butler, Armstrong, and Warren counties are also in the “substantial” transmission zone, while Crawford County is currently in the “high” transmission zone.

In areas of substantial or high transmission, the CDC recommends community leaders encourage vaccination and universal masking in indoor public spaces in addition to other layered prevention strategies, including social distancing, to prevent further spread.

