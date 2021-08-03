 

Featured Local Job: Ophthalmic Technician

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 @ 10:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

The Laurel Eye Clinic, a premier provider of comprehensive eye care in Northwestern and Central Pennsylvania, has an immediate career opportunity as an Ophthalmic Technician. Full-time or part-time available.

This position is based out of the Brookville office, but candidates must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at other nearby Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed. Travel benefits are provided.

Candidates must be positive, team-oriented individuals dedicated to providing excellent patient care. Primary duties include:

– data collection and documentation in EHR

– chair-side doctor assistance
– performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, medical assistant or individual with medical office experience preferred. Training will be provided. Employment applications are available at www.laureleye.com. EOE


