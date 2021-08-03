Featured Local Job: Social Worker

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Social Worker (MSW) to join their agency.

Clarion Forest VNA is a 3.5 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years.

The MSW best fit for this position is well organized and has excellent documentation and time management skills.

Job duties include but are not limited to:

Performing visits in patient’s homes

Establishing a Plan of Care to meet medical social needs

Assisting with alternative placements as needed

Providing spiritual and bereavement counseling services as needed in a manner consistent with the patient’s beliefs, desires, and patient’s care plan to Home Health, Palliative, and Hospice patients, families, and caregivers

Requirements:

Master of Social Work required; Licensed Social Worker preferred

Experience in grief and spiritual counseling preferred or be willing to obtain certification

CPR certification required

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Salary will be based on experience.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

