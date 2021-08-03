

Franklin Leroy Davenport, 59, of Lickingville, passed away at home, on July 31, 2021, following an extended illness.

Born on June 26, 1962, in Clarion, Frank was the son of the late Arther and Caroline Davenport.

Frank went to Keystone High School then drove truck over the road for 40 years.

Frank enjoyed riding Harleys and building rat rods with his son.

He like to travel, drive truck, go sightseeing and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Frank loved to keep busy building things and fixing anything and everything.

Frank is survived by his fiancé Kelly Elgeti of Lickingville, a daughter Vicki Davenport of Winchester, VA, his sons Kodie Davenport and his wife Chelsey of New Bethlehem, Justin Kline of Kennerdell and Mitchell Davenport, his step daughter Tiffany Holly, a nephew Mike Switzer and ten grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Tina Davenport.

Per Frank’s wishes there will be no services.

