Kathleen Cohlhepp Niederriter,72, of Venus, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Snyder Memorial after a period of declining health.

Born on November 4, 1948 in Grove City and she was the daughter of the late Francis (Dave) and Martha Beichner Cohlhepp.

She was a 1966 graduate of North Clarion High School.

She was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg and was married by Father Rosenhammer in the church on June 8,1968 to Richard E. Niederriter who survives.

Kathleen worked for the Cranberry Area School District from 1986 to 2010. She enjoyed her years with the district and loved working with the children. She retired in 2010.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by her husband Richard, a son Eric and wife Valerie of Oil City, and a son Kirk Niederriter and wife Tricia of Hillards. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Bryant and Logan Niederriter; and Ann, Steven, and Derek Niederriter and step-grandson Logan Lasher. Also surviving is a brother Ralph Cohlhepp and wife Shirley of Venus, a sister Mary Ann Vogelbacher and husband Gerald of Fryburg, a sister Nancy J Cohlhepp of Clarion, and many nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved daughter Kelly, a brother Gerald Cohlhepp and a sister Esther Beichner and her husband Francis of Shippenville.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor of St. Michael Church presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Kathleen’s honor may be made to American Cancer Society or Autism Research.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

