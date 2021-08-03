 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident in Toby Township

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a hit-and-run incident at a residence in Toby Township.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, on McKinney Hill Road, just north of Saylor Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say a vehicle that was traveling south on McKinney Hill Road veered off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a wheelbarrow and a mailbox, causing damage to both. The vehicle then did not stop to give information to the homeowner and fled south on McKinney Hill Road.

According to police, the vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored side-by-side.

Police say the vehicle did approximately $80.00 damage to the property.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.