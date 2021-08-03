Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident in Toby Township

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a hit-and-run incident at a residence in Toby Township.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, on McKinney Hill Road, just north of Saylor Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say a vehicle that was traveling south on McKinney Hill Road veered off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a wheelbarrow and a mailbox, causing damage to both. The vehicle then did not stop to give information to the homeowner and fled south on McKinney Hill Road.

According to police, the vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored side-by-side.

Police say the vehicle did approximately $80.00 damage to the property.

