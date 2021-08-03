Police Investigating Theft of ATV in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of an ATV in Beaver Township in late July.

According to police, sometime between 9:00 a.m. on July 23 and 7:30 a.m. on July 24, an unknown individual(s) entered a barn on Twin Church Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, and stole a black and white 2014 Polaris side-by-side and then fled in an unknown direction.

Police say the vehicle, valued at $14,500.00, was then recovered on July 25 near Triangle Road in Beaver Township.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

