Police Seeking Information on Theft in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a report of several items stolen from a residence in Farmington Township.

Around 11:32 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Forest Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the following items were reported stolen:

– Pulsar gas powered push mower



– Ryobi 12″ chainsaw– GE brand radio with 8-track player on the side– Blue Mountain bicycle

The victim is listed as a 51-year-old Cooksburg man.

Anyone with information about the listed items or their whereabouts is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

