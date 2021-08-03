 

Police Seeking Information on Theft in Farmington Township

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a report of several items stolen from a residence in Farmington Township.

Around 11:32 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Forest Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the following items were reported stolen:

– Pulsar gas powered push mower

– Ryobi 12″ chainsaw
– GE brand radio with 8-track player on the side
– Blue Mountain bicycle

The victim is listed as a 51-year-old Cooksburg man.

Anyone with information about the listed items or their whereabouts is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


