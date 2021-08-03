Say What?!: Man Balances 19 Glasses on a Stick in His Mouth, Breaks Guinness Record

IDAHO – An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record — and a lot of glass — when he balanced 19 drinking glasses on a wooden stick held in his mouth.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the goal to beat was 15 glasses balanced on the stick, and he managed to balance 19 and hold them for more than the Guinness-mandated 10 seconds.

