Vehicle Slams into Embankment After Mechanical Malfunction on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a mechanical malfunction resulted in a vehicle slamming into an embankment along State Route 68 late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:32 a.m. on Friday, July 30, on State Route 68, just north of Stoney Lonesome Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 45-year-old Christopher M. Kriebel, of Parker, was operating a 2006 Toyota Sequoia traveling north on Route 68 when the vehicle had a mechanical malfunction and left the side of the roadway. It then struck an embankment and came to rest on top of the embankment.

Kriebel was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.