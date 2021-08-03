 

Vehicle Slams into Embankment After Mechanical Malfunction on Route 68

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a mechanical malfunction resulted in a vehicle slamming into an embankment along State Route 68 late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:32 a.m. on Friday, July 30, on State Route 68, just north of Stoney Lonesome Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 45-year-old Christopher M. Kriebel, of Parker, was operating a 2006 Toyota Sequoia traveling north on Route 68 when the vehicle had a mechanical malfunction and left the side of the roadway. It then struck an embankment and came to rest on top of the embankment.

Kriebel was using a seat belt and was not injured.


