A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light east wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.