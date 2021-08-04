 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light east wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


