Charges Against Woman Accused in Domestic Altercation Withdrawn

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel 2aCLARION CO., Pa. (ETY) – Criminal charges against a Clarion woman stemming from a domestic incident that occurred in February have been withdrawn.

According to court documents, the following charge against 31-year-old Shana Noel Rossiter was withdrawn on Tuesday, August 3:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

One summary count of harassment filed against Rossiter was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Clarion Borough residence in late February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, a known female victim arrived at the Clarion Borough Police station to advise she was involved in a domestic altercation with Shana Rossiter at a residence on Penn Avenue.

Police then went to the Penn Avenue residence to speak to Rossiter.

According to the complaint, Rossiter reported she and the victim had been arguing and said that at one point, she did put her hand up to the victim’s mouth.

Rossiter was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, February 25.


