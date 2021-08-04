Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Eggplant Sandwiches

These sandwiches make for a delicious meatless meal!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced



2 ciabatta rolls, split4 slices eggplant (1/2 inch thick)1 medium heirloom tomato, cut into 1/2-inch slices1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper2 ounces fresh goat cheese, softened6 fresh basil leaves

Directions

-Mix oil and garlic; brush onto cut sides of rolls and both sides of vegetables. Sprinkle vegetables with salt and pepper.

-Grill eggplant, covered, over medium heat until tender, 4-5 minutes per side. Grill tomato, covered, until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes per side. Grill rolls, cut side down, until toasted, 1-2 minutes.

-Spread roll bottoms with goat cheese. Top with basil, eggplant, and tomato; close sandwiches.

