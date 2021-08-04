‘Cult of The Eddie Dog’ Mourns Loss of Legendary Hot Dog House Founder

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Ed Dornbrock, owner of the legendary Hot Dog House, passed away on August 2, 2021, from complications of dementia.

Dornbrock opened the Shippenville Hot Dog House along Route 322 in 1977, and he estimated between two and three million hot dogs were sold over the years from his A-Frame building. Eddie served his last hot dog when the iconic shop closed in 2017.

“And, that’s just from here,” said Dornborck told exploreClarion.com in a 2016 interview. “Not counting the ones sold at the Clarion Hot Dog House.”

It was pretty much just him running the entire operation seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Over the years, “Eddie Dogs” came basic, and his special creations like the Shaggy Dog (with chili sauce and sauerkraut) and the Taco Dog (with chili sauce, cheese, and crushed nacho chips) have developed sort of a cult following.

The cult of Eddie Dog even produced at least one Facebook page reminiscing about the Clarion location and the many late-night visits and political discussions.

The news of Ed’s death on Monday resulted in an outpour of condolences and old memories from customers spanning several generations.

The roots of Dornbrock’s association with hot dogs stretches back to 1943 when he was a high school junior in his hometown of Michigan City, Indiana.

“I worked for Melvin Benjamin Bergerson, a man who formerly played for the Green Bay Packers, formerly a high school principal, and opened his first stand in my hometown. He opened in a small building that was there and eventually had an A-Frame built within that first couple of years. He started to expand his business and became national. I think he had 600 shops and 40 of them in Ohio.”

He worked for Bergerson while he was in high school and went straight to the Air Force after graduation. After leaving the Air Force, he moved to a neighboring town, Laborite, Indiana, and started work at a defense plant.

“That company was eventually purchased by Phillip Morris UDA,” said Dornbrock. “It was a large company that also got into a lot of activities over and above the cigarette stuff and had a factory for medical supplies. I worked for them for a total of 22 years – a year and a half of that was spent in Scotland. They sent me over because they had purchased a medical supply company there, and they wanted to have a stateside representative to keep the work flowing back and forth. I had had enough exposure to management to become a reliable correspondent.”

Dornbrock was born in Hammond, Indiana, the youngest of four sons and one daughter of Robert C. and Frances Dornbrock, and resided most of his youth and young adulthood in Michigan City, Indiana.

Ed resided in Paint Township from July 1968, and most recently at the Laurelbrooke Landing residential care facility in Brookville, Pa.

He graduated from Isaac C. Elston Senior High School in Michigan City in 1945 and promptly enlisted in the U. S. Army Air Corps near the conclusion of World War II. He volunteered for flight training and served as an education specialist until 1948, when he was honorably discharged. Following his discharge, he went to work for the Kingsbury Ordnance Plant in northwest Indiana, where his wife also worked. His work there in factory administration led to work for the American Safety Razor (ASR) Company first in Brooklyn, New York, then in Verona, Virginia.

He and Marjorie began their family in nearby Staunton, Virginia, where they remained for 12 years. Dornbrock was preceded in 2017 by the death of his wife of 68 years, Marjorie.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory of Clarion.

