

DaShon “Day Day” Lee Smerker, age 26, of Clarion passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Idaho Falls, ID on May 22, 1995 to Michele (Smerker) Dotterer.

DaShon graduated from Clarion Area High School in 2014.

He loved to fish, ski and snowboard, especially at Peak-n-Peak.

He enjoyed spending time and taking walks with his dog, Lola.

DaShon loved playing Xbox and hanging out with his friends.

DaShon is survived by his parents, Michele and Dan Dotterer of Clarion; brothers, Brandon (Alexandra) Proctor of Idaho Falls, Marcus (Brenna) Smerker of Fairmount City and Zachary (Randi) Dotterer of Knox; sister, Haley Durci of Rimersburg. In addition, maternal grandparents, Dennis and Marlene Smerker of Marble; maternal great-grandfather, Ronald Beary of Tionesta; uncle Craig Smerker of Marble, aunt, Stephani (David) Sprankle of Shippenville and aunt Erica Smerker of Clarion. Three nieces: Arabella Smerker, Everlyn Dotterer, Haelyn Dotterer; nephews: Noah Durci, Donovan Durci and a niece or nephew on the way in December. He is also survived by numerous great aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal great grandparents, Kate and Lawrence Smerker; maternal great-grandmother, Phyllis Beary and uncle, Ryan Crusan.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 3pm to 6pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will follow at 6pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Clarion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

