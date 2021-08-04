Deer Creek Winery Hosting Wine Olympics, Other Popular Events

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be for upcoming special events.

On Saturday, August 15, Deer Creek will hold their popular Wine Olympics.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Looking for a fun-filled afternoon with more laughs than you could have ever bargained for? If you said yes, then wine Olympics is just for you!

Spend the afternoon drinking wine and stopping at all 15 of Deer Creek’s minute to win it stations!

Each ticket is $20.00 and includes two glasses of your very favorite DCW wine and entry at each station.

Great prizes will be available, including wine, merchandise, and a grand prize gift basket!

Flow With Fredi Yoga

Flow with Fredi Yoga is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11.

The hour-long class starts at 6:30 p.m. and is beginner level.

A glass of wine is included, as well.

The cost of Flow with Fredi Yoga is $20.00, and tickets are available here.

Fredi has been practicing yoga for roughly eight years, the last four years being an avid practitioner. She has been teaching since September of 2019, creative vinyasa being her primary offering.

B

She has completed two 200-hour yoga teacher training and is currently working through her advanced 300-hour training with Authentic Movements. Some of her greatest teachers have been Steph Gongora, Erin Kelly, Bianca Scalise, Adriene Mishler, and Brett Larkin.

Her passion is cultivating self-love through play and empowerment.

Book Club

Don’t forget, Deer Creek also has a free Book Club that meets on the first Monday of each month.

Keep current on all of the best books, make new friends, have great conversations, and more!

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.