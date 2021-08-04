Well-Known Local Business Owner Edward Carl Dornbrock Passes Away



Edward Carl Dornbrock passed away on August 2, 2021 from complications of dementia.

He was preceded in 2017 by the death of his wife of 68 years, Marjorie.

He was born in Hammond, Indiana, the youngest of four sons and one daughter of Robert C. and Frances Dornbrock, and resided most of his youth and young adulthood in Michigan City, Indiana.

He graduated from Isaac C. Elston Senior High School in Michigan City in 1945 and promptly enlisted in the U. S. Army Air Corps near the conclusion of World War II. He volunteered for flight training, and served as an education specialist until 1948, when he was honorably discharged.

Following his discharge, he went to work for the Kingsbury Ordnance Plant in northwest Indiana, where his wife also worked. His work there in factory administration led to work for the American Safety Razor (ASR) Company first in Brooklyn, New York, then in Verona, Virginia.

He and Marjorie began their family in nearby Staunton, Virginia, where they remained for 12 years.

ASR’s parent company at the time, relocated Ed and his family to Glasgow, Scotland for a year and a half, where he helped manage another manufacturing facility, and then back to the United States, this time to Hospital Supply and Development in Shippenville.

Following his work for other manufacturers, Ed opened The Hot Dog House near Shippenville, a fast food restaurant that featured novel variations on the basic hot dog. Soon after, he opened a location in Clarion, where he was probably best known as the late night purveyor of his signature hot dogs and for commentary on a range of civic affairs, and where he had a particular following among Clarion University students.

Altogether, he operated The Hot Dog House in several locations for 40 years, until 2017.

Ed resided in Paint Township from July 1968, and most recently at the Laurelbrooke Landing residential care facility in Brookville, Pa.

During his years in Virginia, he was a two-time president of the Valley Engineers, a professional association of executives of the growing manufacturing industries in the Shenandoah Valley.

He found time to build electronic kits, build and fly radio-controlled model aircraft, and to avidly golf, a sport he continued into his early 80s.

He loved classical music, he played the violin from the age of 11, and enjoyed playing the piano.

Through the years he and Marjorie made sure that their children knew, even in adulthood, that their house was always their home when they needed a place to live or visit. They raised five children: Joseph (Sylvett) of Penn Hills, Pa.; Robert (Margaret) of Virginia Beach, Va.; Michael (Gwen) of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Elizabeth Tkach (Scott) of Castle Shannon, Pa.; and Kathryn of Forest Hills, New York. They had three grandchildren, John, Meghan, and Timothy; and two step-grandchildren, Benjamin and Chance, and one great-grandchild, Benjamin.

Besides Marjorie, he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances; an infant son, John Patrick; three brothers, Richard, Howard and Donald; and one sister, Ruth.

The family extends special thanks the caregivers of both Ed and Marjorie at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood Street in Clarion where visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 9 with a Christian Wake Service commencing at 7:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 10, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 715 Main Street, Clarion, with Father Monty Sayers officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.