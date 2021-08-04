Engagement Announcement: Jamie Bauer and Brandy Webb

A trip to the beach made for a special moment for one local couple.

Jamie Bauer proposed to Brandy Webb while walking along a beach in Erie on July 18.

They are now in the process of planning a wedding for sometime next year.

Bauer is a Clarion County native and a graduate of North Clarion High School.

Webb is from the Slippery Rock area.

Bauer currently serves as a recruiter for the Lawrence County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and is being promoted to 2nd Lieutenant on August 19.

The happy couple currently resides in the Slippery Rock area.

Congratulations, Jamie and Brandy!

