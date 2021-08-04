Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Dr., passed away Sunday (August 1, 2021) at Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a brief battle with cancer.

He was comforted by the loving presence of his brother Terry.

Born March 28, 1970 in Newport, RI, he was the son of Spence H. and Vicki L. Larson Garvin.

Eric was formerly married to Mary Beth Longo in 1995 and together they raised their two children, Sophia and Maxwell.

Eric was a graduate of Cranberry Area High School in Seneca, PA, graduating in 1988.

In 1992 he received a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. While a student he was involved as a leader in many campus activities including President of Delta Phi Omega fraternity, president of the Business Club, president of Student Government, and he most enjoyed being a campus tour guide.

His career in banking began with Northwest Financial Services in Olean as a manager. He then worked for Jamestown Savings Bank, located in the TOPS plaza. He joined the Community Bank where he ran the Allegany branch, then moved to its commercial lending department and became vice president of retail lending and also oversaw the operation of 100 branches.

Eric was happy at most all he did.

He loved his job and the people he met and served, and he loved being active outdoors, and he loved being of service to his community.

He participated in many running events, including marathons, enjoyed playing and also coaching his son in YMCA basketball as well as coaching him in Little League.

He played golf, and was also a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

A favorite pastime was spending time at the Kinzua Reservoir as well as sitting at home around a campfire with any family or friends who would join him.

His service to others was exemplary, including being a past president and Paul Harris Award recipient of the Olean Rotary Club.

He served with the United Way, the Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and as past president of the Olean City School District School Board.

He is survived by his parents Spence and Vicki of Centre Hall, PA; 2 children Sophia Garvin and Maxwell Garvin, both of Olean; 1 brother Spence Terry (Melissa) Garvin of State College, PA; a niece Haley Garvin; his former wife Mary Beth Garvin of Olean, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received on Saturday (August 14, 2021) from 1-4pm at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Rd., Olean.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 4pm in the funeral home.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

