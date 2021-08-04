Featured Local Job: Day-to-Day Custodian Substitute
The Keystone School District has available immediately Day-to-Day Custodial Substitute Positions at a rate of $10 per hour.
All interested candidates should submit a Letter of Interest, Resume and Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances to:
Mr. Michael A. McCormick, Acting Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: Until Positions are Filled
