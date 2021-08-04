 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Fire Tower Historical Tour Set for Saturday at Cook Forest

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Fire TowerCOOKSBURG, Pa. – An historical tour of the Fire Tower in Cook Forest is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, in Cook Forest.

Please bring your binoculars to the Fire Tower for an historical tour of Fire Tower #9 conducted by park intern, Laryssa Bauer.

Take a breathtaking view from the box at the very top of the Fire Tower and learn how it operated.

The tour begins at 11:30 a.m. and lasts approximately 2.5 hours. The tower will be open until 1:00 p.m.

The Fire Tower Parking lot and the trail to reach the Fire Tower and Seneca Point are located on Fire Tower Road off of State Route 36 in Cooksburg.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.