Fire Tower Historical Tour Set for Saturday at Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. – An historical tour of the Fire Tower in Cook Forest is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, in Cook Forest.

Please bring your binoculars to the Fire Tower for an historical tour of Fire Tower #9 conducted by park intern, Laryssa Bauer.

Take a breathtaking view from the box at the very top of the Fire Tower and learn how it operated.

The tour begins at 11:30 a.m. and lasts approximately 2.5 hours. The tower will be open until 1:00 p.m.

The Fire Tower Parking lot and the trail to reach the Fire Tower and Seneca Point are located on Fire Tower Road off of State Route 36 in Cooksburg.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.