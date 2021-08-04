Huffman Elected to Leadership Position in County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest County Commissioner Basil Huffman was recently elected to a leadership position in County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

Members of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) elected Huffman as the District 1 Representative of the Association during its 135th Annual Conference.

Other county officials elected to be leaders of CCAP include Daryl Miller, Bradford County commissioner, as the president; Albert “Chip” Abramovic, Venango County commissioner, first vice president; Michael Rivera, Berks County commissioner, second vice president; and Loretta Spielvogel, Lawrence County commissioner, treasurer.

Kevin Boozel, Butler County commissioner and current CCAP president, will serve as the Association’s board chair in 2022.

Elected as other district representatives to the CCAP board were: District 2 Representative Dan Vogler, Lawrence County commissioner; District 3 Representative Randy Phiel, Adams County commissioner; District 4 Representative Preston Boop, Union County commissioner; District 5 Representative to be determined; District 6 Representative Ray D’Agostino, Lancaster County commissioner; and District 7 Representative Brian Smith, Wayne County commissioner.

Those elected will begin their terms on January 1, 2022.

County governments are responsible for a wide variety of critical services, including provision of human services (mental health, intellectual disabilities, juvenile justice, children and youth, long-term care, drug and alcohol services, housing) to people in need in our communities.

In addition, counties are responsible for emergency management and 911 services, administration of the courts and corrections system, elections, maintenance of county bridges, and the county property assessment rolls, and also are involved in environmental and land use planning, protection of open space and community and economic development.

