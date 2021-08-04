On Monday, August 2nd, God called Martha W. Henry home to heaven after a lengthy illness.

She is now fully healed and seated at the feet of Jesus.

Martha was born on August 21, 1957 in Scranton, PA to Robert S. Widenor Sr. and Wilma Cook Widenor.

She graduated from Nyack College with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

Martha married Warren B. Henry II on July 2, 1983 in Clarion, PA.

They raised two children Warren B. Henry III (Cara) of Pittsburgh, PA and Ruth To (David) of Van Wert, OH.

Martha was a wonderful teacher and enjoyed substitute teaching in several area schools.

She was the most generous and giving person to all she encountered.

She collected baskets and enjoyed visiting Amish Country in Berlin, OH.

Her favorite pastime was reading Amish books and playing Mahjong on the computer.

Martha was a member of the Brookville Alliance Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, children, and brothers Robert S. Widenor Jr. (Bonnie) of Washington, PA and Timothy Widenor (Diane) of Scotia, NY. She is also survived by her brother and sisters in law Hugh (Lori) Henry and Dee (Roy) Zeigler and nephews (Robert S. Widenor III, Ross Widenor, Rick Zeigler, Gerrett Henry) and nieces (Elya Foust, Rebecca Zeigler, Sarah Zeigler, Lydia Widenor).

Martha was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11am at the Brookville Alliance Church with Pastor Brian Smeal officiating.

There will be a meal following the service.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brookville Alliance Church, 59 Stone Rd. Brookville, Pa 15825 or the Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association, 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

