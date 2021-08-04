New Clarion Borough Police Officer Sworn In

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A new Clarion Borough Police officer was sworn in at Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough Council meeting.

Brittaney Gray was sworn in as a full-time Clarion Borough Police Officer on a probationary basis on Tuesday following the approval of her hire at the July meeting.

Gray is a native of the DuBois area and previously worked for the Brookville Borough Police Department and the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department.

According to Chief William Peck, she will be the first full-time female officer employed by the Clarion Borough Police Department in at least 30 years.

Chief Peck also noted Gray will be filling a position that has been vacant for two years. The position first became vacant in the summer of 2019, and then remained vacant due to a review of the civil service rules and then due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m really excited to get back up to full staff and to have her start next week,” Peck told exploreClarion.com.

“She’s a very approachable person, and I think she’ll do well in the local community.”

With the addition of Gray, the Clarion Borough Police Department currently employs nine full-time officers and six part-time officers.

