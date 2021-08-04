 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

New Clarion Borough Police Officer Sworn In

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_9089CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A new Clarion Borough Police officer was sworn in at Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough Council meeting.

Brittaney Gray was sworn in as a full-time Clarion Borough Police Officer on a probationary basis on Tuesday following the approval of her hire at the July meeting.

Gray is a native of the DuBois area and previously worked for the Brookville Borough Police Department and the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department.

According to Chief William Peck, she will be the first full-time female officer employed by the Clarion Borough Police Department in at least 30 years.

Pictured, left to right: Chief William Peck, Officer Brittaney Gray, and Mayor Brett Whitling.

Pictured, left to right: Chief William Peck, Officer Brittaney Gray, and Mayor Brett Whitling.

Chief Peck also noted Gray will be filling a position that has been vacant for two years. The position first became vacant in the summer of 2019, and then remained vacant due to a review of the civil service rules and then due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m really excited to get back up to full staff and to have her start next week,” Peck told exploreClarion.com.

“She’s a very approachable person, and I think she’ll do well in the local community.”

With the addition of Gray, the Clarion Borough Police Department currently employs nine full-time officers and six part-time officers.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.