Pa. Soldiers, Airmen Compete in Governor’s Twenty Match to Determine Best Marksmen

ANNVILLE, Pa. – Eighty-three Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) soldiers and airmen competed with rifles and pistols in multiple courses of fire to determine the best marksmen during the Governor’s Twenty match at Fort Indiantown Gap.

Created in 1968, the Governor’s Twenty is a state-level National Guard award presented annually to the top 20 shooters in a state. Through this fierce competition, participants test marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a battle-focused environment.

“The Governor’s Twenty is a great opportunity for Army and Air Force marksmen to come together in a rigorous – yet friendly – competition on equal ground,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The incredible level of skill demonstrated throughout this competition sets the standard of weapons readiness for the next generation of marksmen. Congratulations to our overall first-place finisher, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Yackovich, and to everyone who competed, for their excellence and professionalism on the courses of fire.”

The Army and Air Force both recognize the state award, and it is reflected on the service members’ official personnel record. The top 20 scorers were awarded the coveted Governor’s Twenty tab to be worn on their uniform and a certificate to identify them as being outstanding marksmen.

The competition was conducted by the PNG Individual Training Branch, Marksmanship Training Unit.

The 2021 Governor’s Twenty recipients are:

1. Staff Sgt. Nicholas Yackovich, Harrison City (Westmoreland County)

2. Chief Master Sgt. Edwards Altmeyer, Coraopolis (Allegheny County)

3. Staff Sgt. Douglas Costello, Mountain Top (Luzerne County)

4. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Richard Jones, Lebanon (Lebanon County)

5. Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Fusco, Sellersville (Bucks County)

6. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Andrew Harrison, Palmyra (Lebanon County)

7. Staff Sgt. Harold Little, Wampum (Lawrence County)

8. Staff Sgt. Robert Lydic, Pittsburgh (Allegheny County)

9. Sgt. Corey Walker, Pittsburgh (Allegheny County)

10. Sgt. 1st Class Scott Sheroky, Fredericksburg (Lebanon County)

11. Sgt. Ryan Ilich, Greensburg (Westmoreland County)

12. Sgt. Jason Goodling, York Haven (York County)

13. Maj. Ian Swisher, Rockville (Maryland)

14. Sgt. Adam Grove, York (York County)

15. Spc. Jun Jin Lin, Lebanon (Lebanon County)

16. Sgt. Brennen Koji, Bellefonte (Centre County)

17. Master Sgt. Gregory Neiderhiser, Ligonier (Westmoreland County)

18. Cpl. Christopher Hill, Tafton (Pike County)

19. Tech. Sgt. Shawn McCreary, Pittsburgh (Allegheny County)

20. Staff Sgt. Paul Young, Shrewsbury (York County)

The PNG is the third-largest Guard in the nation and is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ dual mission of supporting nearly 800,000 Pennsylvania veterans and providing safety and security for our commonwealth and nation.

