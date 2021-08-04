 

Police Investigating After ATV Damaged in Porter Township

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident where an ATV was damaged in Porter Township.

The investigation was initiated around 2:30 a.m. on June 12 on Packing Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say a four-wheeler’s throttle, valued at $132.99, the throttle cable, valued at $11.99, the light switch handle, valued at $63.99, and the light bar, valued at $51.29, were damaged.

The victim is listed as a 23-year-old New Bethlehem man.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Tuesday, August 3, 2020.


