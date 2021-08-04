Say What?!: Woman Dodging Suspected Scam Calls Finds Out She Won $1.47M Lottery Prize

AUSTRALIA – An Australian woman who dodged multiple calls from what she suspected to be scammers was shocked when she finally answered the phone and learned she had won a nearly $1.5 million lottery jackpot.

The Launceston, Tasmania woman told The Lott officials she had been avoiding their phone calls because she didn’t recognize the number.

