Shelbi Starr Westlake, age 26, of New York City, formerly of Oil City, passed away on July 25, 2021.

Born on April 12, 1995, in Oil City to James and the late Tracii Westlake. She was a 2013 graduate of Oil City High School.

She loved caring for children and could not wait to be a mother herself.

She worked briefly at the Child Development Center, as well as Bob Evans, before jetting off to live in New York City. There she worked for a time as a music promoter before having her daughter, Lyric.

She was well known for her fashion sense and especially her sunglasses.

She is survived by her precious daughter, whom she was very proud of Lyric Laboy of New York City; Shelbi’s father, James Westlake, and stepmother, Crystal Westlake of Oil City; as well as her siblings who she adored so much: Tamra Hosseini and Dakotah Westlake both of Rouseville and stepsister Ariana Knox of Oil City. A step grandmother Mary Westlake.

Also surviving is her beloved niece, Delilah Hosseini, her aunt and uncle, Butch and Candie Ginnery of Tionesta as well as several cousins.

Shelbi is proceeded in death by her mother Tracii Westlake, her maternal grandparents, Martha and Anthony Ginnery, her paternal grandparents, Patricia and Larry Westlake, as well as an aunt, Charlene McCalmont and step grandmother, Maryanne Wilkinson-Ginnery.

There will be no services. Although a celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family; online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.