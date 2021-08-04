 

South Dakota Man Busted With Meth in Farmington Township

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

meth-newFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a South Dakota man who was reportedly caught in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Farmington Township.

Court documents indicate CNET filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Edward Samual McIntyre, of Rapid City, South Dakota.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:00 a.m. on July 30, CNET officers assisted with serving a search warrant at a residence on State Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

A white 2009 Pontiac Vibe with a South Dakota registration located at the residence, registered to Edward McIntyre, who was present at the scene, was searched and police located a glass vial of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine smoking pipe, a digital scale, two syringes, and two small plastic ziplock bags with “4:20” in black writing in the vehicle, the complaint states.

McIntyre was then interviewed and reportedly stated that the methamphetamine, pipe, syringes, and ziplock bags belonged to him, but the digital scale did not.

McIntyre was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:20 a.m. on July 30, on the following charges:

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor
– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on August 3 with Judge Schill presiding.


