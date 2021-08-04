 

State Police Calls: Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Theft

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Disorderly Conduct in Clarion Township

Police say around 8:25 p.m. on July 23, an incident of disorderly conduct occurred at a location on Staab Road near Hilltop Lane in Clarion Township.

According to police, 47-year-old Michael Figard, of Strattanville, was causing unreasonable noise within a trailer park.

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 8:00 a.m. on July 19, Clarion-based State Police investigated an alleged incident of harassment at a location on US 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say the report was subsequently deemed to be unfounded.

Theft in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred at a location on the 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 2.

The victim is listed as a 32-year-old Shippenville man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Tuesday, August 3, 2020.


