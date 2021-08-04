State Police Calls: Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Disorderly Conduct in Clarion Township

Police say around 8:25 p.m. on July 23, an incident of disorderly conduct occurred at a location on Staab Road near Hilltop Lane in Clarion Township.

According to police, 47-year-old Michael Figard, of Strattanville, was causing unreasonable noise within a trailer park.

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 8:00 a.m. on July 19, Clarion-based State Police investigated an alleged incident of harassment at a location on US 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say the report was subsequently deemed to be unfounded.

Theft in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred at a location on the 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 2.

The victim is listed as a 32-year-old Shippenville man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Tuesday, August 3, 2020.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.