State Police Investigating Report of Rape in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of rape in Madison Township.

Police say the incident under investigation occurred on June 13.

According to police, the incident involved rape and sexual assault.

The victims are listed as a 31-year-old female from Rimersburg and a one-year-old female from Rimersburg.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.