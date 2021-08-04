

Traci Lee Flick, 54, a resident of 809 E. Second Street, Oil City died peacefully at 4:58 AM Saturday, July 31, 2021, with family by her side, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.

She was born July 30, 1967 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late Henry “Hank” and Patricia Haight Magee.

Traci was a 1985 graduate of Oil High School.

She had worked for a number of years as a pharmacy technician, most recently at Rite Aid Pharmacy in Oil City.

Traci enjoyed baking and being with her family, she especially enjoyed attending family functions and gatherings. She loved animals; and had volunteered for many worthwhile causes throughout the community. Traci was an “outstanding” Ohio State Buckeye fan, and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her!

She was married Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1996 to Kenneth W. “Ken” Flick, who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a daughter, Abigayle P. Lambert and her husband, T.J. of Orange TX; and by a son, Caleb A. Flick of Evans City; in addition to her beloved grandchildren: Hunter Lee James Lambert and Olivia Railyn Walker.

Also surviving is a brother, Douglas “Doug” Magee and his wife, Maria of Utica; and two sisters: Marsha Knox and her husband, Dave; and Becky Myers and her husband, Bud all of Plumer; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

To honor Traci’s love of Hasson Park in Oil City, a celebration of her life will be held at The Creekside Pavilion in Hasson Park (directional signs will be posted for your convenience) on Friday from 6-8 PM and again on Sunday from 1-3 PM, all are welcome. Please dress casually, and please don’t forget to bring your memories of Traci to share.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

