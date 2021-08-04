‘When All Light Fails’ Published by Native Clarion County Writer



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Tuesday was an eventful day for both Ryan DiMarco and Randall Silvis.

(Silvis signing books on Tuesday morning at Barnes and Noble in Cranberry, Pa.)

“When All Light Fails,” the fifth book in the acclaimed Ryan DiMarco series, was published on Tuesday, August 3, and author Randall Silvis, a Clarion County native, was on hand to sign copies of the new book in various Pittsburgh area bookstores.

Copies are available wherever books are sold, including Amazon.

A hint about the last book in the series by the critically acclaimed master of crime fiction comes from summaries in trade publications.

There’s not much that would convince former police sergeant Ryan DiMarco to take on another private investigation case, but he can’t refuse a nine-year-old Michigan girl begging for help finding her biological father. The road trip to the upper peninsula promises DiMarco and his partner Jayme, a chance to heal from their last case, which ended in a traumatic brush with death for DiMarco. But things aren’t as they first appear in the woods of Michigan, and the seemingly simple paternity investigation soon morphs into something deadly. “The deeper DeMarco, Jayme, and the rest of their team dig, the uglier truths they reveal, all while doing their best to keep one member of their team, from falling prey to her own kind of darkness. This investigation just might be the most emotionally troubling one DeMarco and Jayme have yet encountered, for there are plenty of people who will do whatever it takes to shut them down before the truth comes to light.

A 1973 graduate of Clarion University and recipient of the 1988 Clarion University Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award, Silvis has used his Clarion County experiences as a backdrop in some of his novels.

Praised by the New York Times Book Review, Publishers Weekly, and Booklist as “a masterful storyteller,” Silvis is the author of critically acclaimed books of fiction and nonfiction. He is also a prize-winning playwright, a produced screenwriter, a prolific essayist, and an occasional poet.

Silvis’s books have appeared on Best of the Year lists from The New York Times, the Toronto Globe & Mail, SfSite.com, and the International Association of Crime Writers.

The first Pennsylvanian to win the prestigious Drue Heinz Literature Prize, Silvis has also received two Literature Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, a Fulbright Senior Scholar Research Grant, six writing fellowships from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts for his fiction, drama, and screenwriting, and a Doctor of Letters degree from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania for “distinguished literary achievement.”

In the words of William Allen, former director of the Ohio State University Creative Writing Program, “No matter which genre he tackles, Randall Silvis is consistently innovative, daring, and visionary. Book after book after book, he proves that he is not only this country’s most pitch-perfect stylist but also one of our most original and most important writers.”

Silvis also taught at both Clarion University and Edinboro University and other university workshops.

