A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

