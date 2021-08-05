 

Area Man Injured After Vehicle Slams into Guide Rail Along Route 28

Thursday, August 5, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsCLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured after his vehicle slammed into a guide rail along State Route 28 early Tuesday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, on State Route 28, just west of Davis Lane, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 21-year-old Brandon L. Minnick, of Summerville, was traveling north on Route 28 when he lost control of his 2021 Chevrolet Blazer and struck the guide rail on the east side of the roadway.

Minnick was treated for minor lacerations on both arms at the scene but was not transported.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Minnick was cited for a traffic violation.


