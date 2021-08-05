Charges Against Newbie Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Woman Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The charges against a New Bethlehem man who was accused of threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 36-year-old Seth D. Hammond were withdrawn on Tuesday, August 3:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stemmed from an incident in Porter Township in early July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on State Route 66, in Porter Township, Clarion County, around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, for an inactive domestic incident.

Police then spoke to a known victim who reported that she and Seth Hammond had threatened to kill her.

Hammond was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:00 p.m. on July 8.

