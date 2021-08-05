

Charles “Charlie” H. Gifford, 68, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Born November 15, 1952 in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Fred and Isabell (Couch) Gifford.

He was a graduate of Highlands High School and attended Robert Morris University.

Charlie retired as a carpenter for Whalen Constructors, Inc. in 2014.

Charlie lived and enjoyed a humble life, whether it be tending to his garden or just enjoying the company of his lifelong companion, Connie Baughman, and his dog, Mikey. He was also a fan of Tom Petty’s music and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football teams play.

Known for his gentle nature, Charlie adored his granddaughter, Jordan, and loved seeing her perform, and hanging out with his best friend, Ron O’Dell.

In addition to the love of his life, Connie Baughman, Charlie will be forever remembered by his daughter, Joie L. Boughner and her husband, Jay, of Tallmadge, OH; his three grandchildren, Jordan M. Boughner of Tallmadge, Joel Boughner of Portersville, PA, and Ashely Boughner of Chicago; his sister, Janet Rovnan and her husband, John, of Natrona Heights; and by his one niece and three nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, Timothy Gifford.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 4 pm to 6 pm.

A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the funeral home beginning at 6 pm, where friends and family are invited to come to share in the memories and stories of Charlie’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Charlie to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, online condolences or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

