Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Beef Brisket

This tender beef tastes wonderful!

Ingredients

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chili powder



1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon onion powder1/4 teaspoon celery seed1/4 teaspoon pepper1 fresh beef brisket (2-1/2 pounds), trimmed

SAUCE:

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup chili sauce

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons Liquid Smoke, optional

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the first six ingredients; rub over brisket. Place in a 3-qt. slow cooker.

-In a large bowl, combine the sauce ingredients. Pour half over the brisket; set the remaining sauce aside.

-Cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours or until meat is tender. Serve with the reserved sauce.

