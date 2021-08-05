 

Featured Local Job: Physical Therapy Rehab Aide/Tech

Thursday, August 5, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

West Park Rehab, in Franklin and Seneca, currently has an opening for a Physical Therapy Rehab Aide/Tech.

Definition: A rehab aide/tech is a non-licensed person who assists a licensed physical therapist or physical therapist assistant with the delivery of rehabilitation.

Skills: Excellent people skills, ability to work at a fast pace, multi-tasking, flexibility in the performance of daily tasks as well as scheduling, professional appearance/conduct, dedication to wellness and health, typing, general knowledge of exercise and associated terminology, and the ability to work well with support/licensed staff.

Hours: Part-time 25-30 hours per week. Start times could begin at 6:30 a.m. and can conclude at 6:30 p.m.

Pay is $12/hr.

Where: West Park Rehab, Franklin and Seneca office

Benefits: Paid vacation, holidays.

Duties Include:

  • Check-in any patient that is waiting in the lobby
  • Maintain all recommendations from CDC and the Department of Health
  • Perform the initial intake of new patients before the initial evaluation. Requires basic computer knowledge, excellent communication skills, and professionalism.
  • QA charts- Requires a high level of attention to detail
  • Prepare rehab and exercise equipment to be readied for patient care
  • Change out room linens (clean table and equipment: bolsters, machines)
  • Ensure that every room has the proper equipment: cupboard, linens, timer, bell)
  • Set up equipment in preparation for patient care
  • Assist with wellness clients (non-therapy) which could include initial instruction on gym equipment and assist with exercises
  • Accompany dependent patients in/out of the clinic or to the restroom if they need supervision
  • Assist the therapist with exercise as needed for more involved patients
  • Wash, fold laundry, and maintain in-room stock
  • Assist with housekeeping as needed (empty trash, sweep, general cleaning / disinfecting of rooms/restrooms, push vacuum, wipe treatment tables). Since Covid this requires that every piece of equipment, every surface, and every area be sanitized after any patient contact.

To apply: Forward resume to [email protected] or mail to 571 Pone Ln, Franklin, PA 16323


