Featured Local Job: Physical Therapy Rehab Aide/Tech
West Park Rehab, in Franklin and Seneca, currently has an opening for a Physical Therapy Rehab Aide/Tech.
Definition: A rehab aide/tech is a non-licensed person who assists a licensed physical therapist or physical therapist assistant with the delivery of rehabilitation.
Skills: Excellent people skills, ability to work at a fast pace, multi-tasking, flexibility in the performance of daily tasks as well as scheduling, professional appearance/conduct, dedication to wellness and health, typing, general knowledge of exercise and associated terminology, and the ability to work well with support/licensed staff.
Hours: Part-time 25-30 hours per week. Start times could begin at 6:30 a.m. and can conclude at 6:30 p.m.
Pay is $12/hr.
Where: West Park Rehab, Franklin and Seneca office
Benefits: Paid vacation, holidays.
Duties Include:
- Check-in any patient that is waiting in the lobby
- Maintain all recommendations from CDC and the Department of Health
- Perform the initial intake of new patients before the initial evaluation. Requires basic computer knowledge, excellent communication skills, and professionalism.
- QA charts- Requires a high level of attention to detail
- Prepare rehab and exercise equipment to be readied for patient care
- Change out room linens (clean table and equipment: bolsters, machines)
- Ensure that every room has the proper equipment: cupboard, linens, timer, bell)
- Set up equipment in preparation for patient care
- Assist with wellness clients (non-therapy) which could include initial instruction on gym equipment and assist with exercises
- Accompany dependent patients in/out of the clinic or to the restroom if they need supervision
- Assist the therapist with exercise as needed for more involved patients
- Wash, fold laundry, and maintain in-room stock
- Assist with housekeeping as needed (empty trash, sweep, general cleaning / disinfecting of rooms/restrooms, push vacuum, wipe treatment tables). Since Covid this requires that every piece of equipment, every surface, and every area be sanitized after any patient contact.
To apply: Forward resume to [email protected] or mail to 571 Pone Ln, Franklin, PA 16323
