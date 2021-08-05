Featured Local Job: Physical Therapy Rehab Aide/Tech

West Park Rehab, in Franklin and Seneca, currently has an opening for a Physical Therapy Rehab Aide/Tech.

Definition: A rehab aide/tech is a non-licensed person who assists a licensed physical therapist or physical therapist assistant with the delivery of rehabilitation.

Skills: Excellent people skills, ability to work at a fast pace, multi-tasking, flexibility in the performance of daily tasks as well as scheduling, professional appearance/conduct, dedication to wellness and health, typing, general knowledge of exercise and associated terminology, and the ability to work well with support/licensed staff.

Hours: Part-time 25-30 hours per week. Start times could begin at 6:30 a.m. and can conclude at 6:30 p.m.

Pay is $12/hr.

Where: West Park Rehab, Franklin and Seneca office

Benefits: Paid vacation, holidays.

Duties Include:

Check-in any patient that is waiting in the lobby

Maintain all recommendations from CDC and the Department of Health

Perform the initial intake of new patients before the initial evaluation. Requires basic computer knowledge, excellent communication skills, and professionalism.

QA charts- Requires a high level of attention to detail

Prepare rehab and exercise equipment to be readied for patient care

Change out room linens (clean table and equipment: bolsters, machines)

Ensure that every room has the proper equipment: cupboard, linens, timer, bell)

Set up equipment in preparation for patient care

Assist with wellness clients (non-therapy) which could include initial instruction on gym equipment and assist with exercises

Accompany dependent patients in/out of the clinic or to the restroom if they need supervision

Assist the therapist with exercise as needed for more involved patients

Wash, fold laundry, and maintain in-room stock

Assist with housekeeping as needed (empty trash, sweep, general cleaning / disinfecting of rooms/restrooms, push vacuum, wipe treatment tables). Since Covid this requires that every piece of equipment, every surface, and every area be sanitized after any patient contact.

To apply: Forward resume to [email protected] or mail to 571 Pone Ln, Franklin, PA 16323



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.