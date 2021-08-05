GANT: Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Clearfield County Fair

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – One male was arrested Wednesday following a drug bust at the Clearfield County Fair, Clearfield Borough police say.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

According to a department-issued news release, the investigation began after police received a report of suspicious activity at the Expo 1 Building.

Upon investigation, police prepared and executed a search warrant at the booth in question. It allegedly yielded numerous items of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Police subsequently arrested a 23-year male for manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and related charges.

“Great work by the Clearfield Borough Police Department to make sure that the activities and sales at the Clearfield County Fair are legal,” posted District Attorney Ryan Sayers on Facebook.

Sayers went on to say that, “[I also] would like to thank those that kept a vigilant eye out and reported the suspected sale of illegal drugs.”

