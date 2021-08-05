 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

GANT: Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Clearfield County Fair

Thursday, August 5, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

231520675_885091485427628_1008669912465235451_n-e1628120901984CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – One male was arrested Wednesday following a drug bust at the Clearfield County Fair, Clearfield Borough police say.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

According to a department-issued news release, the investigation began after police received a report of suspicious activity at the Expo 1 Building.

Upon investigation, police prepared and executed a search warrant at the booth in question. It allegedly yielded numerous items of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Police subsequently arrested a 23-year male for manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and related charges.

“Great work by the Clearfield Borough Police Department to make sure that the activities and sales at the Clearfield County Fair are legal,” posted District Attorney Ryan Sayers on Facebook.

Sayers went on to say that, “[I also] would like to thank those that kept a vigilant eye out and reported the suspected sale of illegal drugs.”


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.