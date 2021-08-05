

Martha Autenrieth Sarver Harvey passed away on Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021 at SouthWoods Assisted Living in Titusville.

She was 97 years old. She left this earth to enter eternal life with her Lord and Savior. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Martha lived her life for her faith, family and fun and also enjoyed her Bible study groups, traveling, gardening, reading and golfing.

Martha was born on June 21, 1924 in Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of Wilhelm and Margareta Autenrieth. She emigrated to the United States in 1926 with parents and six siblings in Columbus, Ohio to start a new life.

She graduated from South High School as Valedictorian of her class.

Martha served as secretary at the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, secretary at Good Hope Lutheran Church and later in life became a realtor.

On August 27, 1944 she married the Rev. F. LeRoy Sarver, who predeceased her. She later married Joseph Harvey who preceded her in death.

Martha was a member of the Good Hope Lutheran Church where she served as Sunday School teacher, women’s study groups and Luther league advisor. She served as President of the Northeast PA Evangelical Lutheran Church Women, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, belonged to the Belles Lettres Club, Franklin Club and Lioness Club. Martha also attended Zion Lutheran Church.

Also predeceasing her were sisters, Freda Swain, Emma Meyer, Mary Lehman and brothers, William Authenrieth, Karl Autenrieth and Gus Autenrieth.

She is survived by her children, Philip Sarver of Clarion, Beth Psalmonds of Denton, TX, Rebecca (and Walt) Bloom of Oil City, Mark (and Linda) Sarver of Lehighton, and Stephen (and Kimberly) Sarver of New Bern, NC, as well as 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

The family wants to express a great deal of gratitude to the staff of SouthWoods Assisted Living. They have been invaluable for the comfort, attention and nurture given to their mother these past years. Many thanks.

Friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 SR 257, Seneca, on from 4 – 7 p.m. Friday and on Saturday at Good Hope Lutheran Church from 10 – 11:00 a.m.

A funeral service will follow from the church at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. J. Michael Parsh, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Venus Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Martha’s name to The Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran St, Oil City, PA 16301 Or to Zion Lutheran Church, 207 state street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

