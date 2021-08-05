Central Electric Cooperative: 2021 Annual Meeting Notice
PARKER, Pa. – Due to continued uncertainty regarding state regulations and concerns for everyone’s safety, Central Electric Cooperative has again regretfully decided to cancel its traditional annual meeting and member appreciation event at Whitehall Camp and Conference Center. However, the director election and a nonpublic, annual business meeting will still take place.
The director election ballot has again been expanded to allow for member participation within the respective areas of the normal business meeting.
To encourage members to participate, CEC will be giving away 20 $100.00 bill credits. Any member who submits a ballot (hard copy or digital) will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of the bill credits – the level at which you complete the ballot does not determine your eligibility, just that you submit it. The winners of the bill credits will be posted to CEC’s website after being announced at the end of the 2021 annual meeting.
The results from this ballot will be pronounced at the nonpublic, annual business meeting on August 20 at 6:30 p.m. at CEC’s headquarters in Parker. Detailed directions on completing the ballot and how to vote can be found on the ballot.
Additionally, if you have any questions you’d like addressed at the annual business meeting, please share them with CEC by clicking here.
For more information, visit Central Cooperative’s website here.
