 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Central Electric Cooperative: 2021 Annual Meeting Notice

Thursday, August 5, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

andrew-ruiz-vJAhnIlhtk0-unsplashPARKER, Pa. – Due to continued uncertainty regarding state regulations and concerns for everyone’s safety, Central Electric Cooperative has again regretfully decided to cancel its traditional annual meeting and member appreciation event at Whitehall Camp and Conference Center. However, the director election and a nonpublic, annual business meeting will still take place.

The director election ballot has again been expanded to allow for member participation within the respective areas of the normal business meeting.

To encourage members to participate, CEC will be giving away 20 $100.00 bill credits. Any member who submits a ballot (hard copy or digital) will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of the bill credits – the level at which you complete the ballot does not determine your eligibility, just that you submit it. The winners of the bill credits will be posted to CEC’s website after being announced at the end of the 2021 annual meeting.

The results from this ballot will be pronounced at the nonpublic, annual business meeting on August 20 at 6:30 p.m. at CEC’s headquarters in Parker. Detailed directions on completing the ballot and how to vote can be found on the ballot.

Additionally, if you have any questions you’d like addressed at the annual business meeting, please share them with CEC by clicking here.

For more information, visit Central Cooperative’s website here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.