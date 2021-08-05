New Physicians Join BHS Heart Team
BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two new physicians have joined the heart team at Butler Healthcare System.
Varun Avula, DO, will join the BHS Cardiology team in August 2021.
Dr. Avula earned an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and a medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed an Internal Medicine residency at East Liverpool City Hospital, a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, and an interventional cardiology fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Avula is board certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease and is board eligible in Interventional Cardiology. He is a member of the American College of Physicians and Cardiology.
Dr. Avula brings extensive training and clinical experience in advanced cardiac care. He has expertise in performing peripheral endovascular interventions (including arterial and complex venous interventions for deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms), diagnostic catheterizations, coronary interventions (including complex chronic total occlusions), and the insertion of advanced mechanical support devices such as ECMO, Tandem Heart, and Impella.
Dr. Avula is experienced in structural heart interventions that include PFO/ASD closure, TAVR, Mitra Clip, Cardiomems, and Watchman.
To make an appointment with Dr. Avula call 866-620-6761.
Virginia Singla, MD, MS is also joining the BHS Cardiology team in August 2021.
Dr. Singla earned an undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Duke University, a medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and a masters in Clinical Research from the University of Virginia.
She completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Virginia Health System along with a cardiovascular medicine fellowship and clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Singla has given many lectures and has collaborated on numerous publications in the field of cardiology. Dr. Singla is board certified in Internal Medicine, Adult Echocardiography, Cardiovascular Medicine and board eligible in Cardiac Electrophysiology.
To make an appointment with Dr. Singla call 833-995-0118.
For more information about the BHS Heart Team visit www.butlerhealthsystem.org.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.